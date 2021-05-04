InvestDigital (IDT) Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 4th. One InvestDigital coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. InvestDigital has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $273,080.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

InvestDigital Coin Profile

InvestDigital (IDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 795,667,679 coins and its circulating supply is 117,059,426 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

