Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 6,270 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 905% compared to the average daily volume of 624 put options.

NYSE:CARR opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.90. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $45.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.