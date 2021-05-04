Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37), Fidelity Earnings reports. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%.

CSR stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.67. The stock had a trading volume of 29,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $56.70 and a 1-year high of $77.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSR. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

