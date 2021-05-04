Investors Research Corp Buys 8,578 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Investors Research Corp raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 89.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTCS. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 207,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after buying an additional 27,757 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,328,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of FTCS stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.59. 7,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,950. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.30.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.