Investors Research Corp Cuts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Investors Research Corp lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,948,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,728,000 after acquiring an additional 195,103 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $946,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 157,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 300,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.37. The stock had a trading volume of 127,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992,224. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average of $45.73.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPC. Mizuho lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

