Investors Research Corp Increases Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVZ. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Invesco by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 1,994.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,194,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 26,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.12. The company had a trading volume of 44,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,622,205. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

