Investors Research Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 0.8% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of SPLV traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,637. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day moving average is $56.31. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $45.83 and a 52-week high of $61.14.

