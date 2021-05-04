Investors Research Corp Sells 10,500 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Investors Research Corp decreased its holdings in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,506 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. South State accounts for about 0.6% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in South State were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of South State in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in South State by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in South State during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in South State during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of South State in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,788. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.71. South State Co. has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.90 million. South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. South State’s quarterly revenue was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

In related news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $438,050.00. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 4,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. Insiders sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,377 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

