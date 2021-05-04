Investors Research Corp Sells 2,075 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Investors Research Corp lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 479,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 88,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Pfizer by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 202,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,749,029. The firm has a market cap of $223.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

