Investors Research Corp Sells 375 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,948,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,728,000 after acquiring an additional 195,103 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $946,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 157,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 300,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

NYSE MPC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.37. 127,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,992,224. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $59.93. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.