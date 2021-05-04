Investors Research Corp Sells 650 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Investors Research Corp cut its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $3,404,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $9,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $587,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,500,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,378,812.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $540,988.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,616,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,906,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,667 in the last ninety days. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JWN traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.43. The stock had a trading volume of 41,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,479. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.18. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

