Investors Research Corp Sells 775 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of UGI by 10,622.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.32. 3,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,838. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. UGI’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

