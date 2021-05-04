IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.000-2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.23 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.500-8.750 EPS.

IQV stock traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.44. 13,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,933. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.37. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $128.52 and a 1-year high of $237.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.18.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

