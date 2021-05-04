iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. iRobot’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded down $13.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,017. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.63. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $57.75 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $171,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,154,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,466. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

