Ironwood Financial llc Acquires 102 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after acquiring an additional 360,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,562,000 after acquiring an additional 31,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $623,757,000 after acquiring an additional 269,127 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,280,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,612,000 after buying an additional 27,703 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $386.93. 28,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.