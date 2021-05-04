Ironwood Financial llc Has $1.18 Million Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,463 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,966,592.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,210,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,354,249.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $114,152.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,366.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,683 shares of company stock valued at $7,866,762. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.02. The stock had a trading volume of 30,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,581. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.83. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

