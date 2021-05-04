Ironwood Financial llc Has $6.72 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Ironwood Financial llc decreased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ironwood Financial llc owned 0.33% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,351,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6,890,222.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,969 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,093.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,480,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,895,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,370,000 after acquiring an additional 440,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 633,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 367,340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.27. The company had a trading volume of 197,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,628. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $28.88.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

