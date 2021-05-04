Ironwood Financial llc Reduces Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Ironwood Financial llc lowered its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 41,675.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,308,000 after buying an additional 192,959 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,771,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,011,000 after purchasing an additional 95,880 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 320.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 40,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 116,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,250,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX stock traded down $11.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $405.66. 108,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,337. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $220.57 and a one year high of $449.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $428.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.63.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

