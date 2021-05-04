Ironwood Financial llc Trims Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Ironwood Financial llc trimmed its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGV. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IGV traded down $5.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.04. 1,064,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $354.67 and a 200 day moving average of $348.14.

About iShares North American Tech-Software ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.