iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Increased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,629 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $75.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.54. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

