iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 716,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582,864 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $49,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Savior LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $72.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,462,240 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.60. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.