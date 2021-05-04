iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Short Interest Update

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.51% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of EMIF traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $24.14. The stock had a trading volume of 973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $25.29.

About iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

