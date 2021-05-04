iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) is Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 830.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,976 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $23,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of FLOT remained flat at $$50.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 964,045 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

