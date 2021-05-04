iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $69.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.55. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.60 and a twelve month high of $70.19.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

