iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the March 31st total of 4,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,942,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $81.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.62 and a 200-day moving average of $83.86. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $57.49 and a one year high of $97.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHI. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

