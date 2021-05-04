iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,618,000 after purchasing an additional 80,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,852,000 after acquiring an additional 63,782 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,209,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,149,000 after buying an additional 206,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,978,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,940,000 after buying an additional 61,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.65. 1,482,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,927,314. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.70.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

