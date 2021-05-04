iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $77.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $78.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

