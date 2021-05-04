iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 16.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $107.10 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $112.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.37.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

