iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 96.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,973 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth about $320,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.47. The stock had a trading volume of 142,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,279. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $148.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.72.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

