iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 977,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,940 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.4% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $388,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $415.33. 246,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,400,086. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $422.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $407.20 and a 200 day moving average of $380.12.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

