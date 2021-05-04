iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Ironwood Financial llc’s 7th Largest Position

Ironwood Financial llc lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,431 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.93. 218,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,827. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.56. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.49 and a 52-week high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

