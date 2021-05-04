iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,780,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,583 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.37% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $115,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,194,000 after purchasing an additional 38,998,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411,408 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431,068 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758,714 shares during the period.

IVW traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.35. The stock had a trading volume of 143,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,827. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.49 and a 1-year high of $70.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

