iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 142.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after buying an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $111.79 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.29.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

