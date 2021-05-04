iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYH. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,872 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,952,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,742 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,957,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 555.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the period.

Shares of IYH opened at $265.47 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $204.20 and a one year high of $268.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.53 and its 200-day moving average is $247.29.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

