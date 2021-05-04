iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.11% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 4th quarter worth $895,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 23,778.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 23,778 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Consumer Goods ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $181.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.67. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 1 year low of $114.45 and a 1 year high of $184.21.

About iShares US Consumer Goods ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.