Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.77.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISR. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Isoray in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN ISR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.86. 410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,529,808. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. Isoray has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.43 million, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.85.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Isoray will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Isoray in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Isoray in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Isoray in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Isoray in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Isoray by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 610,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

