Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,800 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 228,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 108.1 days.

Shares of ISUZF stock remained flat at $$10.24 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. Isuzu Motors has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $11.16.

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

