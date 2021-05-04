Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

ITRI opened at $88.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.60 and a beta of 1.18. Itron has a twelve month low of $50.87 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Get Itron alerts:

ITRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.58.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.