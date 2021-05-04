Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.20

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.20 and last traded at C$9.16, with a volume of 2000418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.97.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IVN shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.05 billion and a PE ratio of -366.40.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

