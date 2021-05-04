J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Director Earl Wayne Garrison Sells 1,532 Shares of Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 1,532 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total value of $266,598.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,254,524 shares in the company, valued at $218,312,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Earl Wayne Garrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total value of $1,394,344.12.

On Monday, March 8th, Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $174.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.30 and a 52 week high of $178.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.19.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

