J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPLC. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $905,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TPLC opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.26. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

