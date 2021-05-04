J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,863,000 after buying an additional 761,009 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,511,000 after buying an additional 168,458 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,217,000 after buying an additional 92,522 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,228,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,741,000 after buying an additional 41,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,385,000 after buying an additional 670,762 shares during the last quarter.

VBR opened at $173.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $175.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

