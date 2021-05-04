J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,440 Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 182.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,298,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 335.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 182,300.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter.

XTN opened at $90.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.22 and a 200 day moving average of $76.02. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.95 and a fifty-two week high of $90.47.

