J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 292 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock opened at $373.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $117.85 and a 52-week high of $392.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $374.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.50. The firm has a market cap of $117.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

