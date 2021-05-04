James Hambro & Partners Buys New Holdings in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPLN opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. MultiPlan Co. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

