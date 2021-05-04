James Hambro & Partners Invests $362,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $53.18. The company has a market capitalization of $215.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

