James Hambro & Partners Reduces Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

James Hambro & Partners lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $1,735,510,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Broadcom by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after acquiring an additional 244,861 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 4,211.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,127,000 after acquiring an additional 178,755 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Broadcom by 33,574.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,427,000 after acquiring an additional 167,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $445.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $181.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $471.89 and a 200-day moving average of $437.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.75 and a 1-year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,368. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

