James Hambro & Partners Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,662 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,451.8% in the 1st quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 19,785 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 3,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.11.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total transaction of $11,947,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,739,851 shares of company stock worth $501,146,451. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $319.05 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.76 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81. The company has a market cap of $908.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $299.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.