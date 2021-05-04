James River Group (JRVR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $194.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.95 million. On average, analysts expect James River Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JRVR opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average is $48.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $52.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

