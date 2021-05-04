Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,272 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $24,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.71.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $231.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.45. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.76 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total transaction of $348,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,737.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256. 27.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.